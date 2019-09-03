BIC Attends 2019 VPPPA Safety+

BIC Attended the 2019 VPPPA Safety+ show held at the Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans Aug. 27-29.

×

1 of 21

IMG_2695.JPG

Kyle Golden with Westlake Chemical and Paxton Guidroz with Intrepid Industries

×

2 of 21

IMG_2699.JPG

Frank Vasquez and Paul Cordova with Phillips 66 and Daniel Newman and Jason Lemke of Meltric Corporation.

×

3 of 21

IMG_2705.JPG

Jeff White with BrandSafway, Brian Clark and Charles Campbell with Valero Texas City Refnery and Maria Ilomin with Brandsafway.

×

4 of 21

IMG_2729.JPG

Cory Mendiola, Anthony Emmons, Crystal Cedro, Stephanie Wilder and Kirk Hansen with Hunter Buildings welcome Josh Mathis with Worley to their booth.

×

5 of 21

IMG_2736.JPG

Barbby Lindley with Phillips 66, Michele McMurdo with Satellite Shelters, Russell Thompson with Phillips 66 and Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance visit with each other. 

×

6 of 21

IMG_2745.JPG

Margaret Gilbert with Tang and Company, Todd McMorris with DuPont and Jody Ortego with Tang and Company

×

7 of 21

IMG_2750.JPG

Patrick Christian with The Blast Bag Company, George Johns with Phillips 66 Santa Maria Facility, Lehmon Bell with Entergy Corporation Sabine Plant and Trevor Lippe with The Blast Bag Company.

×

8 of 21

IMG_2757.JPG

Colan Holmes and Robert Leonard with Board of Certified Safety Professionals visit with Jon Schexnayder with DuPont New Orleans.

×

9 of 21

IMG_2766.jpg

Enjoying a nice meal at Seithers restaurant in Harahan are the BIC Alliance’s Mark Evangelista, Greg Miller, Melissa Wolkenhauer and Blast Bag Company’s Trevor Lippe and Patrick Christian.

×

10 of 21

IMG_1845.JPG

Jody Ortego, Margaret Gilbert, Rick Johnson, all of ASAP Drug Solutions

×

11 of 21

IMG_1854.JPG

Blackline's Chad Grady, Justin Starr of ExxonMobil Pipeline, Chad Adams, also of Blackline

×

12 of 21

IMG_1859.JPG

Eduardo Borrego, ExxonMobil Mt. Belvieu and Macurco's Jace Krumwielde

×

13 of 21

IMG_1865.JPG

Adam Kuehne of Valero Mearaux and Rad Torque Systems' Brian Warmerdam

×

14 of 21

IMG_1869.JPG

Daniel Neumann of Meltric, Shauna Short of Luminant and Jason Lemke of Meltric

×

15 of 21

IMG_1800.jpg

Taylor Harper of Inolect and Jessie Carraway of Entergy Ouachita 

×

16 of 21

IMG_1801.jpg

Chris Lange of Industrial Scientific and Steven Jones of Sturgeon Electric Company

×

17 of 21

IMG_1802.jpg

Greg Miller of BIC, Dennis McGarel- Brandenburg , James Smart- Valero Corpus Christi , Marvin Wogronic- Brandenburg and Daniel Charles - Brandenburg 

×

18 of 21

IMG_1803.jpg

Misti Jezek - Ineos Olefins & Polymers, Jay Shepard – Draeger, Adam Allen- Ineos Olefins & Polymers, and Kurt Lanoux – Draeger

×

19 of 21

IMG_1804.jpg

Holly Daigle of OneSource EHS attends VPPPA with Scott Reilly of Epic Piping.

×

20 of 21

IMG_1805.jpg

Jackie Madden of Vallen, Allison Griffon of Vallen, Cindy Sylvester of Vallen, Akilah Calhoun of Phillips 66, Melissa Aplon of Phillips 66, Kyle Bilnoski of Phillips 66, Tony Holder of Phillips 66, and Paul Tecci of Vallen.

×

21 of 21

IMG_1806.jpg

Paxton Guidroz of Intrepid Industries shows Morgan Walker the benefits of using their safety gates.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting