BIC Attends 2019 VPPPA Safety+

BIC Attended the 2019 VPPPA Safety+ show held at the Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans Aug. 27-29.
Kyle Golden with Westlake Chemical and Paxton Guidroz with Intrepid Industries
Frank Vasquez and Paul Cordova with Phillips 66 and Daniel Newman and Jason Lemke of Meltric Corporation.
Jeff White with BrandSafway, Brian Clark and Charles Campbell with Valero Texas City Refnery and Maria Ilomin with Brandsafway.
Cory Mendiola, Anthony Emmons, Crystal Cedro, Stephanie Wilder and Kirk Hansen with Hunter Buildings welcome Josh Mathis with Worley to their booth.
Barbby Lindley with Phillips 66, Michele McMurdo with Satellite Shelters, Russell Thompson with Phillips 66 and Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance visit with each other.
Margaret Gilbert with Tang and Company, Todd McMorris with DuPont and Jody Ortego with Tang and Company
Patrick Christian with The Blast Bag Company, George Johns with Phillips 66 Santa Maria Facility, Lehmon Bell with Entergy Corporation Sabine Plant and Trevor Lippe with The Blast Bag Company.
Colan Holmes and Robert Leonard with Board of Certified Safety Professionals visit with Jon Schexnayder with DuPont New Orleans.
Enjoying a nice meal at Seithers restaurant in Harahan are the BIC Alliance’s Mark Evangelista, Greg Miller, Melissa Wolkenhauer and Blast Bag Company’s Trevor Lippe and Patrick Christian.
Jody Ortego, Margaret Gilbert, Rick Johnson, all of ASAP Drug Solutions
Blackline's Chad Grady, Justin Starr of ExxonMobil Pipeline, Chad Adams, also of Blackline
Eduardo Borrego, ExxonMobil Mt. Belvieu and Macurco's Jace Krumwielde
Adam Kuehne of Valero Mearaux and Rad Torque Systems' Brian Warmerdam
Daniel Neumann of Meltric, Shauna Short of Luminant and Jason Lemke of Meltric
Taylor Harper of Inolect and Jessie Carraway of Entergy Ouachita
Chris Lange of Industrial Scientific and Steven Jones of Sturgeon Electric Company
Greg Miller of BIC, Dennis McGarel- Brandenburg , James Smart- Valero Corpus Christi , Marvin Wogronic- Brandenburg and Daniel Charles - Brandenburg
Misti Jezek - Ineos Olefins & Polymers, Jay Shepard – Draeger, Adam Allen- Ineos Olefins & Polymers, and Kurt Lanoux – Draeger
Holly Daigle of OneSource EHS attends VPPPA with Scott Reilly of Epic Piping.
Jackie Madden of Vallen, Allison Griffon of Vallen, Cindy Sylvester of Vallen, Akilah Calhoun of Phillips 66, Melissa Aplon of Phillips 66, Kyle Bilnoski of Phillips 66, Tony Holder of Phillips 66, and Paul Tecci of Vallen.
Paxton Guidroz of Intrepid Industries shows Morgan Walker the benefits of using their safety gates.