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Bartlett Group Annual Customer Appreciation Crawfish Boil 2026
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Justin Papania with Excel Modular Scaffold & NextGen Scaffold spend time together at the Bartlett Group Annual Customer Appreciation Crawfish Boil.
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Onecimo Hernandez with Excel Modular Scaffold, Brandy Todd with Marathon, Nathan Bumstead and Jordan Neldare with Bartlett Group catch up at the Bartlett Group Annual Customer Appreciation Crawfish Boil.
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Kyle Kindle with BIC Alliance enjoys crawfish with Rafael Pacheco with DuPont at the Bartlett Group Annual Customer Appreciation Crawfish Boil.
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Chris Ramirez with Excel Modular Scaffold, Toby Mares with Petromex, Michael Torres and Nick Crum with Bartlett Group network at the Bartlett Group Annual Customer Appreciation Crawfish Boil.
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Alex Tejeda with Excel Modular Scaffold, Brittanie Hampton with LyondellBasell, Justin Papania and Juan Rodriguez with Bartlett Group and Juan Deleon with ExxonMobil network at the Bartlett Group Annual Customer Appreciation Crawfish Boil.
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Michael Torres and Jonas Garig with Bartlett Group and Kyle Kindle with BIC Alliance enjoy the Bartlett Group Annual Customer Appreciation Crawfish Boil.
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Jonas Garig and Juan Rodriguez with Bartlett Group, Jesus Castillo with LyondellBasell and Michael Torres with Bartlett Group attend the Bartlett Group Annual Customer Appreciation Crawfish Boil.