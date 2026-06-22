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ASSP Safety 2026 Professional Development Conference and Exposition
BIC’s Tom Derrah discusses booth traffic with Alliance Safety Council’s Evan Mativi and Onesource EHS’s Holly Daigle.
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Blackline Safety’s Corey Johnson, Nate Thompson and Felipe Viga working their booth.
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Blackline Safety’s Yves Carrier ASSP Flash Session Presentation – Safety Today & Two Years From Now.
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Health & Safety Council’s Hailey McCoun, Taylor Lawson and Hunter Verm share a light moment in their booth.
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Glen Guard’s Jessica Small during a break in the action.