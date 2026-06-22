ASSP Safety 2026 Professional Development Conference and Exposition

BIC Attends Photos

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ASSP Safety 2026 Professional Development Conference and Exposition

ASSP Safety 2026 Professional Development Conference and Exposition

BIC’s Tom Derrah discusses booth traffic with Alliance Safety Council’s Evan Mativi and Onesource EHS’s Holly Daigle.

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Blackline Safety’s Corey Johnson, Nate Thompson and Felipe Viga working their booth.

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Blackline Safety’s Yves Carrier ASSP Flash Session Presentation – Safety Today & Two Years From Now.

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Health & Safety Council’s Hailey McCoun, Taylor Lawson and Hunter Verm share a light moment in their booth.

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Glen Guard’s Jessica Small during a break in the action.

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