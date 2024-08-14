ASSP Professional Development Conference and Exposition Safety

Chris Williams with VPPPA, Hunter Verm with HASC, Dustin Hickey with Industrial Specialty Services, Nina LeBlanc with HASC, Jeron Qunicy with Saber Power, Stephen Hailey with BIC Alliance, Marissa Myers, Alexandria Alvares and Chris Baker with HASC meet at the 2024 HASC and ASSP Gulf Coast Chapter Industry Mixer.

MSA’s Dennis Capizzini, Mark Blake and Emily Strome welcome BIC’s Stephen Hailey (3rd from Left) to their booth.

Sunbelt Rentals Leon Wade and Amber Polston share a light moment with BIC’s Stephen Hailey (center).

BIC’s Stephen Hailey visits with A & B Labs Linda Butler and Lisa Bell in their booth.

Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance learning more about the latest from Glenguard with Jeff Michel and Tom Ames.

Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance introducing Nick Flores with ION Science to Diane Kennedy of The Toro Group.

Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance visits with Chris McGlynn of Roco Rescue, Hunter Verm and Alex Alvarez of HASC.

Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance checking out the latest with Brian Liscovitz, Craig Howell, Emily Block, John Starr, and Kim Schultz of MAGID.

Ted Buck, Sue Pingree, Randy Fuson, and Ronak Patel of Draeger showing off their booth at the ASSP conference.

