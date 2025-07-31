ASSP 2025 Safety Conference + Expo

ASSP 2025 Safety Conference + Expo

USA Debusk’s Zach Petram visits with Alliance Safety Council’s Christina Dugue.

BIC’s Nik Joe networks with Bradley’s Bryce Wenzel, Riley Smith and Ben Ferrell.

Drager’s Barbara Clifton welcomes BIC’s Nik Joe to their booth.

GlenGuard’s Jessica Small and BIC’s Nik Joe sharing a light moment.

HASC’s Tyler Traweek discusses HASC’s Louisiana locations with BIC’s Nik Joe.

Ion Science’s Marty Aguirre and Nick Flores flank South Bow’s Albert Garza (center).

Veriforce’s Pete Longo discusses upcoming events with BIC’s Nik Joe.

Oxy’s Brittany Watson and Jason Fick, Industrial Scientific’s Nick Vieira, Michael May and Meredith Moloney network at the ASSP conference in Orlando.

BIC Alliance’s Tom Derrah connects with MSA Safety’s Melissa Konitsney, Dan Judd, Kevin Kurkowski, Dennis Capizzi and Scott Papak at the MSA booth.

BIC Alliance’s Tom Derrah meets with Magid Glove and Safety’s Kim Schultz.

