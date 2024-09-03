1 of 23
Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference 2024
Connor Kaple and Jeremy Osterberger both of BIC Alliance in Colorado for the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance, Todd Svihovec of Flint Hills Resources, Heath Guitrau of US Fusion and Jill Guitrau at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Representatives from TF Companies and Honeywell network at the opening reception of the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Scott Tanley of Kent, Rebecca Tanley, Ralph Hargrove of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, Russell Hillenburg of Woven Metal Products, Jim Craig of Chevron and Lisa Craig enjoy the opening reception of the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Clay Scott of Hanson, Kurt Davis of Worley, Kristie Pickering of BASF, Cassidy Welch of BASF and Jeremy Osterberger connect at the opening reception of the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance, Gary Bernardez and Jim Taylor both of AMECO with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance get together at the Turner Industries hospitality during the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Jon Ward of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Darren Collins and Casey Clements both of Celanese and Kyle DeArmon of Ward Vessel & Exchanger visit during the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Jennifer Boe, Joel Boe of Turner Industries, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Justin Rispoli of Aspen Aerogels at the Turner Industries hospitality during the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance and Sam Myers of Baker Industrial visit during the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Scott Tanley of Kent prepare for an interview during the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Ben Fromenthal of MMR, Shannon Craig of BASF, Cheryl Chartier of Articulus and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance prepare for the start of the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Opening speaker and best-selling author Sterling Hawkins, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Tara Wilson of ECC visit in the ballroom at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance interviews Greg Sizemore of Associated Builders and Contractors National about suicide and mental health Improvement in the industrial construction community at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Paul Hargreaves of Chevron moderates a session on Predictable Engineering with Bo Stanley of Wood, Brian Ferrier of Chevron and Mark Trueman of Worley at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
TJ Felts of AP Networks and Paul Hargreaves of Chevron visit after a session during the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Tony Caletka of PwC, Brian Ferrier of Chevron, Peter Zeihan and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance prepare for interviews at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference. Zeihan, author, podcaster and geopolitical strategist spoke at the conference.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance interviews Brain Ferrier of Chevron at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Peter Zeihan speaks at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, TJ Felts of AP Networks, Matthew Thomas of Chevron Phillips Chemical and Gene Weber of ExxonMobil visit on the lawn of the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs during the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Mark Swanson of Burns & McDonnell, Chris Munro of Aecon and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance get together at the Burns & McDonnell hospitality during the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance interviews Manny Walters of Phillps 66 at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Tara Wilson is recognized on stage at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
Keynote speaker Capt. Sully Sullenberger addresses attendees at the Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference.