AMPP Coatings+ 2021

From left to right: Warren Environmental representatives Andrew Davis, Max Silva, Caleb Jarecki, JB Conant, Victoria Messina, John Sedbrook, David Adams and Greg Harris exhibited at AMPP Coatings+ in Phoenix, AZ.
From left to right, PPG representatives Callie Krone (Hildreth), Randy Gonzalez, Perry White, Benny Abbott, Ariela Clagett and Clint Nowlin welcome guests to the PPG booth during AMPP Coatings +.
DHT representatives Samuel An, left, and Adam Swick, right, visit with Perri Prevost of BIC during AMPP Coatings + in Phoenix.
Diane McGrew of Farwest Corrosion Control spends time with Bob Pate, left, and Rick Lujano of Denso during AMPP Coatings + in Phoenix.
Chris Connor of AMPP, right, visits Carboline representatives Samantha Nelson, Doug Sinitiere during AMPP Coatings + in Phoenix.
From left to right, Shyla and Curly Cohran of Apache Industrial Services, Ricky Hamilton of Apache Industrial Services and Jeremy Osterberber of BIC Alliance meet up in the exhibit hall at AMPP Coatings + in Phoenix.