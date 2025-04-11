1 of 13
AMPP Annual Conference 2025
Kellie Donovan with Apache Industrial, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Lisa West and Arati Gandhi with Apache Industrial gathered at the Apache Industrial booth during the AMPP Annual Conference.
Ashley Woodridge with AMPP, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Kristin Gilbertson with AMPP discuss the Annual Conference.
Eric Wiseman of Carboline, Mark Malloy of Bechtel and Rick Brown of Carboline met up outside of the Carboline Booth at the AMPP Annual Conference.
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance was welcomed by, Adam Stuchlik of Jotun, Raghuraman Karunakaren with Evonik and Sebastian Hansen with Jotun booth at AMPP Annual Conference.
Connor Kaple meets with Jason Nail, Matt Molumby and Jeff Mitchell with Allredi at the AMPP annual Conference.
Lisa West with Apache Industrial and Jason Nail with Allredi touched base at the AMPP Annual Conference.
Kenneth Langevin, Gordon Swain and Jonathan Bush of Alkegen welcome Chad Loula with H.B. Fuller to the Alkegen booth at the AMPP Annual Conference.
Travis Kelly with TEAM Inc and Evan Bloomfield with Vermillion Energy caught up at the AMPP Annual Conference.
Krishna Das Nair with NOV met with Scott Ortego, Santiago Leon and Scott Perry with InduMar Products at the AMPP Annual Conference.
Thomas Schings with Sherwin-Williams meets up with Nicole Bilik, Paige Whitton and Kristan Meredith of The Brock Group at the AMPP Annual Conference.
Abraham Sebastian, Madison Wickliffe, Nathan Longwell, Jonathan Osei-kuffour, Osama Hamza and Jack Blundell welcome attendees to the ROCKWOOL booth at the AMPP Annual Conference.
Jake Salinas, Jose Torres, Matt Perduk, Gregory Berg and Vishal Patil met with clients at the AkzoNobel booth at the AMPP Annual Conference.
Royce Johnson, Heather Shugarman, Doug Knapp, Jennifer Thomas and Dave Tanguay of BrandSafway welcomed attendees at the AMPP annual Conference.