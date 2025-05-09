1 of 4
American Chemistry Council’s Responsible Care Conference
From left are Richard Bass with Kuraray, Jana Stafford with BIC Magazine and Rebecca Rhoden with Kuraray displaying Kuraray’s safety initiative during the American Chemistry Council’s Responsible Care Conference in Ft. Lauderdale.
From left are Pamela Johnson with Health and Safety Council, Brian Prock with TotalEnergies and Jana Stafford with BIC Magazine showcasing the safety display created by children of TotalEnergies employees.
Pictured from left are Danny Forest with American Chemistry Council, Richard Bass with Kuraray, Pamela Johnson with HASC, Rebecca Rhoden with Kuraray, Cami Hysler with HASC, Jana Stafford with BIC Magazine and Luis Aguilar with HASC during the dinner reception at the ACC Responsible Care Conference.
Mitchell Toomey with American Chemistry Council and Jana Stafford with BIC Magazine enjoy the evening during the ACC Responsible Care Conference.