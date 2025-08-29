1 of 17
AFPM Summit 2025
Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, Russell Klinegardner and Nina LeBlanc with HASC, Melissa Wolkenhauer with Industry Business Roundtable, Cami Hysler with HASC, Drew Ashcraft with Brock Enterprises, Marissa Myers with HASC, Willie Wells with Industry Business Roundtable and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance spend time together at the AFPM Summit 2025.
John Glover with Crystaphase, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Gordon Robertson with AFPM network at the AFPM Summit opening reception.
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Holly Fitch with Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Matt Johnson with TF Companies spend time together at the AFPM Summit opening reception.
Mike DeHart with Valero, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Jeff Davis with Industrial Specialty Crafts at the AFPM Summit opening reception.
Jana Stafford with BIC Alliance, Chet Thompson with American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and Jeremy Osterberger stop for a photo at the AFPM Summit 2025.
Chet Thompson with AFPM interviews Paul Nakasone, Founding Director at Vanderbilt University Institute of National Security.
Austin Schneider with Crystaphase, Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance and Matthew Coenen with Marathon Petroleum network at the AFPM Summit 2025 in Grapevine, Texas.
Dannie Luckey with Sulzer Chemtech, Rajan Rathinasabapath with Marathon Petroleum Corp., Sunita Panati and Prasanna Ramani with Sulzer Chemtech at the AFPM Summit 2025.
Jim Stump with Braya Renewable Fuels, Buddy Tucker and Tina Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services attend the AFPM Summit 2025.
Jon Fleener with Chevron Philips Chemical, Scott Lehman with BrandSafway, Andy Woods with Chevron Phillips Chemical, Richard Krebs, Rob Canino and Bubba Bethea with BrandSafway network at the AFPM Summit 2025.
Colin Linn with United Rentals catches up with Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance at the AFPM Summit 2025 in Grapevine, Texas.
Drew Morris with Koch Engineered Solutions, Heena Karani with Texas A&M University, Brad Mason and Robert Becker with Koch Engineered Solutions connect at the AFPM Summit 2025.
Mark Lewis with Sulzer Chemtech, Joey Cox with Cenovus Energy Inc. and Blake Arbour with Sulzer Chemtech catch up at the AFPM Summit 2025 in Grapevine, Texas.
Paulina De La Rosa with Halliburton Multi-Chem and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance attend the AFPM Summit 2025.
Scott Lemoine with Wood, Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, Jake Moody and Jim Mccloskey take a photo at the AFPM Summit 2025.
Dake Stagner and Nick Cronan with Repcon, Derek Robinson with Cheniere and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance connect at the AFPM Summit in Grapevine, Texas.