AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition

Kevin Gary and Cody Meyers of Repcon Inc., Larry Tidwell of BASF, Rayford Conerly of Repcon and Gabe Young of BASF meet at Repcon's booth.

Marcus Pacheco of Citgo, left, discusses pressure vessel repairs with Blake Arbour of Tower Force.

Andy Woods of Chevron Phillips Chemical, center, visits with Buddy Tucker, left, and Mark Biar of Ohmstede at the conference.

Kyle Jones and Jim Smith of Zeeco, Justin Garner of Big West Oil and Chad Goodman of Zeeco network at the event.

Darin Akiona of Par Hawaii Refining, center, visits with James Robinson, left, and Robert Lasser of Woven Metal Products.

Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Randy Moore of Total Safety, and Jimmy Foret and Margaret Pullen of Turnaround Welding Services (TWS) gather at TWS' booth.

Hardy Kemp of Flint Hills Resources visits with Charley Kinsey of McDonough Elevators at the event.

Kevin Schemionek and Alex Busselman of Flint Hills Resources, Tom Gerstenecker of Continental Fabricators Inc., and Alex Williams and Chris Voelker of Flint Hills Resources meet at the show.

