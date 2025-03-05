AFPM Annual Meeting 2025

×

1 of 6

AFPM Annual Meeting 2025

AFPM Annual Meeting 2025

Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Iman Morsey of HASC and Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance enjoy the Welcome Reception at the AFPM Annual Meeting 2025.

×

2 of 6

IMG_1394.JPG

Chad Matter of United Rentals, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Chad Norris of United Rentals catch up during the Welcome Reception at the AFPM Annual Meeting 2025.

×

3 of 6

IMG_1395.JPG

Edgar Rivera of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance, Kevin McCarthy former speaker of the United States House of Representatives and Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services connect during the Welcome Reception at the AFPM Annual Meeting 2025.

×

4 of 6

IMG_1400.JPG

Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance visits with Chet Thompson of AFPM after he gives the President’s Report during the General Session at the AFPM Annual Meeting 2025.

×

5 of 6

Pic 1.jpg

Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial, Shelly DeButts with W.R. Grace, Jana Stafford with BIC and Chris Huk enjoy catching up in the W.R. Grace Hospitality Suite during AFPM Annual Meeting 2025.

×

6 of 6

Pic 2.jpg

Amy Sager with Kiewit, Jana Stafford with BIC and Paulina De La Rosa with Halliburton at the AFPM Annual Meeting 2025.

Tags