ACIT Houston Ship Channel Industry Networking Mixer at Jackie’s Brick House in Kemah, TX.

1 of 5
Valero, Ohmstede Industrial Services, and BIC Alliance enjoy the ACIT Houston Ship Channel Industry Networking Mixer. Pictured from left to right, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services, Steve Hanson with Valero, and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance.
2 of 5
BIC Alliance’s Laurie Tangedahl was recognized as ACIT Regional Member of the Year. Tangedahl welcomes BWC Terminals, Gartner Coatings, and Tray-Tec to the ACIT Houston Ship Channel Industry Networking Mixer. Pictured from left, Jose Alas with Tray-Tec, Sam Navarro with Gartner Coatings, Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance and Curtis Schlecht with BWC Terminals.
3 of 5
Pictured from left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Jose Alas with Tray-Tec, Trina Meeks with Turner Industries, Julio Saucedo with Oxy Vinyls, and Julie Martin with Bayside Industrial networking at the ACIT Houston Ship Channel Industry Mixer.
4 of 5
ACIT members and guests enjoy an evening of food, music, and networking at the ACIT Houston Ship Channel Industry Mixer. Pictured from left, Michelle Archer with BearCom, Sally Cummins with Montrose Environmental, Clay Scott with Hanson Professional Services, Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance, and Bonita Ransom with N2 Solutions.
5 of 5
Mahaffey Fabric Structures, Hunter Buildings and Leasing, and BIC Alliance catch up at the ACIT Houston Ship Channel Industry Networking Mixer. Pictured from left to right, Paige Whitton with Mahaffey Fabric Structures, David Goertemiller with Hunter Buildings and Leasing, and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance.