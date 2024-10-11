1 of 7
ABC Southeast Texas Outdoor Extravaganza 2024
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Shandi Conner of ABC Southeast Texas and Katie Celli of Industrial Safety Training Council and Golden Triangle Business Roundtable at the ABC Southeast Texas Outdoor Extravaganza.
Blaine Oubre, Dalton Varnado, Leslie Ordonez, Rogelio Gutierrez and Mark McGrady of BrandSafway catch up with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the ABC Southeast Texas Outdoor Extravaganza.
Simon Gutierrez, Billy Hansen and Gregory Winborn of Contech Control Services visit with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance in the Contech booth at the ABC Southeast Texas Outdoor Extravaganza.
Hunter Verm of Health and Safety Council shows off the HASC booth to Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the ABC Southeast Texas Outdoor Extravaganza.
Chelcie Barnett of Echo Group, Katie Celli of Industrial Safety Training Council and Golden Triangle Business Roundtable and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance enjoy the ABC Southeast Texas Outdoor Extravaganza.
Chris Priddy of RedGuard welcomes Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to the RedGuard booth at the ABC Southeast Texas Outdoor Extravaganza.
Veronica Mora of CLIMAX Portable Machining & Welding Systems connects with Melissa Wolkenhauer at the ABC Southeast Texas Outdoor Extravaganza.