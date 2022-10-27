4th Annual BIC Alliance Fish Fry

2022 BIC Alliance Fish Fry

2022 BIC Alliance Fish Fry

Thank you to our 2022 Fish Fry sponsors, ARCOSA, Axis Industries, Bengal Transportation, Continental Fabricators, Hancock Whitney, HASC, HBR, Hunter Buildings, ION Science, Lamont Brands Inc., PSS Industrial, RCS Integrated, Sunbelt Rentals, TCC ACIT, USA DeBusk.

Thomas Brinsko, center, with David Atchison and Shelia Mitchell of Nouryon.

Barbie Smith of Axis Industries, Joseph Motts of Chevron Phillips and Craig Kaple of Axis Industries enjoy the Fish Fry.

From left are Malerie Limoges and John Stewart with Cooling Towers USA.

Christina Clausen, Amy Lloyd and Jimmy Lloyd of USA DeBusk enjoy the event.

From left are Cullen Tubre, Torey Tubre and Joe Morgan with Bengal Transportation enjoying BIC Alliance’s 2022 Fish Fry held in La Porte, Texas.

From left are Craig Kaple, Barbie Smith and Wayne Pruitt with Axis Industries enjoying the Fish Fry event.

From left are Mike Enos, Wayne Bland, Ashley Easterwood and Katie Pentecost with Ion Science during BIC Alliance’s 2022 Fish Fry held in La Porte, Texas.

Nina LeBlanc with HASC during the 4th Annual BIC Alliance Fish Fry event.

Karla Ramirez and Willie Wells with Houston Business Roundtable.

DJ Lang, Matt Walker Quin Alexander and Rob Ochs with Sunbelt Rentals enjoying BIC Alliance’s 2022 Fish Fry held in La Porte, Texas.

Sabrina Schwertner with Texas Chemical Council taking a moment to smile during the BIC Alliance Fish Fry event.

Kim Amos and Luke Jackson with RCS.

From left are Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance, Jerry Mongiello and Donny Mazuera with Covestro and Jana Stafford with BIC Magazine.

From left are Thomas Burke with BME, Daniel Persha with Bowen, Miclette & Britt, Mark Hertzog with BIC Alliance and Marshall Crawford with Bowen, Miclette & Britt.

Susie Aleman and Austin Moffitt with PSS Industrial at the 4th Annual BIC Alliance Fish Fry.

Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance and Steven Baker with Denso.

Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance, Phillip Vincent of Vapor Point, Wendy Mason of CIRCON Environmental, Merritt Ward of Vapor Point and Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance.

Chad Burke of Economic Alliance and Christie Shell HASC enjoying the 4th Annual BIC Alliance Fish Fry.

Jeremy Halling of Stallion Rents with Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance.

Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance and John Sloan of Continental Fabricators enjoy a El Cubano cigar during the Fish Fry.

Jewell Hernandez of Lamont Brands Inc. with the sweet treats at the 4th Annual BIC Alliance Fish Fry.

