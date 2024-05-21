1 of 16
37th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards
Dr. Tommy Hysler opens the 2024 Safety Excellence Awards Banquet.
Russell Klinegardner delivering a message about what the Safety Excellence Awards are all about.
Singer songwriter Collin Raye sings one of his hit songs at the 2024 Safety Excellence Awards.
Tier 1 Integrity received a Silver Award for Technical Support Small Category
FE Moran Special Hazard Systems received a Silver Award for Technical Support Medium Category.
Alliance Technical Ground received Best in Class for the Technical Support Large Category.
Conco received a Gold Award for the Environmental Large Category.
TNT Crane and Rigging received a Silver Award in the Crane and Rigging Support Category.
Deep South Crane received a Gold Award in the Crane and Rigging Support Category.
Diamond Refractory Services received a Best In Class for the Soft Crafts Small Category.
Apache Industrial received Best In Class for the Soft Crafts Large Category.
Hunter Site Services received Best in Class for the Hard Crafts Small Category.
Contech received Best In Class for the Hard Crafts Large Category.
Starcon received Best In Class for the General Contractor Large Category.
Repcon received a Silver Award in the General Contractor Large Category.
Turner Industries received a Gold Award in the General Contractor Extra Large Category.
For more information and to view a complete list of winners and categories, visit thesafetyexcellenceawards.com.