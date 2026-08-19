The PRIME Expo 2026

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BIC Attends Photos

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Registration at The PRIME Expo 2026. 

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Tim Pearson and David Nichols of TEAM, Greg Blanchard of INEOS, Elliot Snell of Covestro, Steven Pitman of Arkema, Daniel Velasquez of Kuraray, Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Jeremy Osterberger get ready for the Vendors to Partners: Structuring contractor relationships built on standards, trust and shared safety culture panel at The PRIME Expo 2026. 

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Conversations on the floor at The PRIME Expo 2026. 

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Hector River of Texas Chemistry Council, Tanner Thomas of Indorama and Jeremy Osterberger connecting at The PRIME Expo 2026. 

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Conversations on the floor at The PRIME Expo 2026. 

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Hunter Verm and Hailey McCoun working the Health and Safety Council booth at The PRIME Expo 2026.

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Conversations on the floor at The PRIME Expo 2026. 

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Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College – CPET, Hector Rivero of Texas Chemistry Council, Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Jeremy Osterberger catching up at The PRIME Expo 2026. 

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Travis Hackler, Jake Muller, Somer Simon and Adam Cervantez working the HOLT Industrial Systems and Texas First Rentals at The PRIME Expo 2026.

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The floor at The PRIME Expo 2026. 

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Conversations on the floor at The PRIME Expo 2026. 

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Jordan Huggins of BIC Magazine, Dirk Perrin of Chevron Phillips, Alun Phillips of Chevron, Grant Hopkins of Invista, Greg Marino of PEMEX, Aaron Stryk of ExxonMobil and Etienne Brown of Group-AQ get ready for the Optimizing Plant Availability: From condition-based maintenance to turnaround excellence panel at The PRIME Expo 2026. 

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Wade Dennison and Chris Priddy working the RedGuard booth at The PRIME Expo 2026.

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