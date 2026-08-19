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Tim Pearson and David Nichols of TEAM, Greg Blanchard of INEOS, Elliot Snell of Covestro, Steven Pitman of Arkema, Daniel Velasquez of Kuraray, Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Jeremy Osterberger get ready for the Vendors to Partners: Structuring contractor relationships built on standards, trust and shared safety culture panel at The PRIME Expo 2026.