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2026 GTBR April Membership Luncheon
Bobby Tupper with Industrial Safety Training Council, Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council, Baylee Tupper with Veriforce, Katie Celli with ISTC, Chris England with Veriforce, Shannon Vrba with Texas Chemistry Alliance, Amy Duhon with Bearcom and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance network at the GTBR April Membership Luncheon 2026.
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Katie Celli with Industrial Safety Training Council speaks at the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable April Membership Luncheon.
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Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council presents his 2026 Outlook for Chemical Segment Production at the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable April Membership Luncheon.
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Katie Celli with Industrial Safety Training Council, Cole Michalk and Brad Collier with Woodside Energy and Shandi Conner with ABC Southeast Chapter enjoy their time at the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable April Membership Luncheon.
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