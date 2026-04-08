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2026 GTBR April Membership Luncheon

Bobby Tupper with Industrial Safety Training Council, Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council, Baylee Tupper with Veriforce, Katie Celli with ISTC, Chris England with Veriforce, Shannon Vrba with Texas Chemistry Alliance, Amy Duhon with Bearcom and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance network at the GTBR April Membership Luncheon 2026.