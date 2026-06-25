2026 Energy Projects Conference

BIC Attends Photos

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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance takes a picture with Jonny Witherspoon with Energy Projects Conference at EPC 2026 in Houston, Texas.

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Marcus Broussard and Josh Hurd with Bluefin Field Services welcome Seth Dibble with Kiewit to the Bluefin booth at EPC.

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Abe Williams with Coastal Chemical joins Dan Vallot and Greg Boudreaux with ReCon Management Services at EPC 2026.

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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Robert Lasser with Woven Metal Products catch up at the EPC Conference.

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Mark Prejean with Willscot, Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, Ryan Wallace, Chris Morris and Bryan Giacone with Willscot connect at EPC 2026.

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Presley Noone, Erica Parker and Geurin Houston with JD Fields stop by the Lodge Lumber booth with Michael Leal at EPC 2026 in Houston, Texas.

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Doug Sinitiere with Turner Industries, Whitney Fannon and Chrissy Jacobson with Management Controls and Blayne Trahan with Turner Industries catch up at EPC 2026.

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Nathan Knight with Montipower, Nik Joe with BIC Alliance, Brody Cockrell with Montipower and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance have meaningful conversations at EPC 2026.

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Luis Cepeda with Technip Energies joins Stephen Fertitta and Emily Stratton in the PALA Group booth at EPC.

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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Erik Schmidt with BASF take a photo together before interviews at EPC.

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Jeff Roach, Greg Thede with Aecon, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Lee Lindroth with Aecon catch up at the EPC Conference 2026.

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Robert Neal with Armoda joins Dean Alcott with RedGuard, Fred Valizadeh with Fluor and Tim Murphy with Armoda in the RedGuard booth at EPC.

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Cliff Lombas with Deltak Manufacturing, Jake Griffin with Prescision Refractory, Matthew Bowden and Nick Crum with Bartlett Group gather for a photo at the EPC Conference in Houston, Texas.

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Chad Walker and Bobby Butzke with Koch Specialty Plant Services welcome Cassie Sandoval with Conco Services to the Koch-Glitsch booth at EPC.

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Gonzalo Estrada with LyondellBasell speaks at the EPC Conference.

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Shayna Marshall, Kash Mohammed, Abigail Miller and Carl Stockmeyer with Intellispec welcome attendees to the Intellispec booth at EPC 2026.

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Representatives from Brock Group attend EPC 2026 in Houston, Texas.

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Cassidy Welch with BASF and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance take a photo together before interviewing at EPC.

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Nik Joe and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance enjoy their time with Shelly Vitanza with ISTC, Maren Perry with Milestone Project Services and Nikki Tibbs-Wright with Keystone Engineering.

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Chris Scott with Starcon and Ulises Quiroga with USA Industries catch up at the EPC Conference in Houston, Texas.

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Tyler Godwin with Able Industries and Victor Martinez with Ameco connect at EPC.

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