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2026 EHCMA Golf Tournament
Priscilla Sanchez and Lauren Heffernan with Lee College, Dani Gant with Mitsubishi and Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region connect at the 2026 EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Marissa Myers with HASC, Preston Lamy with Cajun Industries and Mike Myers with Streamtech take a photo together at the 2026 EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Dominic DeSantis with LyondellBasell, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Heather Campbell with Covestro network at the EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Morgan Lay, Ted Canfield, Jacob Epps and Chris Glispin with LyondellBasell enjoy the 2026 EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Eric Henderson, Jose Zavala, Emmanuel Gatling, and Graham Gides with Texas Brine enjoy the 2026 EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Jay White, Jeremy Askew, Jake Marek and Andrew Struthers with Invista enjoy the EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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MaryJane Mudd with East Harris County Manufacturers Association makes a speech at the EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Benito Rodriguez with Teadit, Chris potter and Mike Tisnado with Chemours and Jake Simmons with Vecta.
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Darell Barber with Covestro and Bobby Tupper with Industrial Safety Training Council catch up at the 2026 EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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MaryJane Mudd with EHCMA, Dani Gant with Mitsubishi and Mia Young with Econonic Alliance Houston Port Region gather for a photo together at the 2026 EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Heather Campbell with Covestro and Drew Likins with Ironclad enjoy the 2026 EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Janae Schafer with Schafer’s Coastal Bar and Grille and Monica Beynaerts with Coastal Ice and Water serve golfers at the EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Joel Boe with Turner Industries, Colt Curlin, Casey Curlin, Adam Myers and Terrence Gardner with Nouryon and Doug Sinitiere with Turner Industries network at the 2026 EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Tyler Toms, David Reed, Greg Marino and Eduardo Dozal with Pemex enjoy their time at the 2026 EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Participants enjoy a day of friendly competition and networking on the course during the EHCMA Golf Tournament.
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Vendor representatives welcome golfers at a tournament hospitality station.
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A display of the awards celebrating top-performing teams and golfers.
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Tournament organizers recognize outstanding performances during the awards presentation.