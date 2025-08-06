1 of 5
2025 TCC Summer Board of Directors Retreat Dinner
Ruth Perrin, April Andrews and Dirk Perrin of CPChem mingle with fellow Texas Chemistry Council members during the 2025 TCC Summer Board of Directors Retreat Dinner at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort.
Alison Osterberger, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Ruth Perrin and Dirk Perrin of CPChem.
Michael Heltzer of BASF, Hector Rivero of Texas Chemistry Council and Michelle Archer of BearCom
Joel Boe of Turner Industries and Laura Parkan Air Liquide.
Victor Ortega of Covestro, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Chad Morales of Texas Brine.