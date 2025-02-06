1 of 7
2025 TCA & ABC Joint Membership Luncheon
Shannon Vrba of TCC/TCA, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Michelle Archer of BearCom and Rod Daigle of Contech Control Systems network at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.
Todd Behne of Oxy, Donald Fontenot of Aecon and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.
Whitney Strickland of TF Companies, Russell Carter of Bohler, Scott McAllister of Coastal Ice, Amy Rouse of Turner Industries and Jeremy Osterberger enjoy lunch at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.
Hector Rivero of TCC/TCA welcomes guests to the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.
Industry Panel members Adebayo Adekola of BASF, Jeffrey Wolf of INEOS, Matthew Stewart of Olin, Heather Lyons of Dow and moderator Hector Rivero of TCC/TCA speaking to guests at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.
Industry Panel members Adebayo Adekola of BASF, Jeffrey Wolf of INEOS, Matthew Stewart of Olin and Heather Lyons of Dow speaking to guests at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.
Heather Lyons of Dow speaking to guests at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.