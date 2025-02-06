2025 TCA & ABC Joint Membership Luncheon

×

1 of 7

2025 TCA &amp; ABC Joint Membership Luncheon

2025 TCA & ABC Joint Membership Luncheon

Shannon Vrba of TCC/TCA, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Michelle Archer of BearCom and Rod Daigle of Contech Control Systems network at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.

×

2 of 7

Pic 2.jpg

Todd Behne of Oxy, Donald Fontenot of Aecon and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.

×

3 of 7

Pic 3.jpg

Whitney Strickland of TF Companies, Russell Carter of Bohler, Scott McAllister of Coastal Ice, Amy Rouse of Turner Industries and Jeremy Osterberger enjoy lunch at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.

×

4 of 7

Pic 4.jpg

Hector Rivero of TCC/TCA welcomes guests to the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.

×

5 of 7

Pic 5.jpg

Industry Panel members Adebayo Adekola of BASF, Jeffrey Wolf of INEOS, Matthew Stewart of Olin, Heather Lyons of Dow and moderator Hector Rivero of TCC/TCA speaking to guests at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.

×

6 of 7

Pic 6.jpg

Industry Panel members Adebayo Adekola of BASF, Jeffrey Wolf of INEOS, Matthew Stewart of Olin and Heather Lyons of Dow speaking to guests at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.

×

7 of 7

Pic 7.jpg

Heather Lyons of Dow speaking to guests at the 2025 TCA & ABC Membership Luncheon.

Tags