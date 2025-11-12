2025 HASC Golf Tournament

Axis Industries

Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance connected with Kyle Singleton of Axis Industries

Conco Services

Alyssa Hinte of BIC Recruiting hangs out with Rayne Lacombe of Conco Services

Enterprise Commercial Paving

Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance stops by to spend time with Hayden Schaper and Cory Geisler of Enterprise Commercial Paving

Firetrol

Alyssa Hinte of BIC Recruiting connected with Christina Arriaga of Firetrol at HASC golf tournament

HASC

Alyssa Hinte of BIC Recruiting stops by thew HASC tent to catch up with Evelyn Reyes, Baylee Flowers, Haliey McCoun, Taylor Lawson and Brendan Suttlif

Ohmstede Industrial Service

2. Alyssa Hinte with BIC Recruiting hangs out the Ohmstede Industrial Service team, Buddy Tucker, Shanna Camp, Amanda Baxter, Tian Tucker. Sabrina Schwertner & Diana Barron at the HASC golf tournament

Roco Rescue

Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance stops by Roco Rescue talks marketing and football with Chris Warrick & Chris McGlynn

TF Companies

Matt Johnson and Jennifer Walsh with TF Companies catches up with Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance on the green

Ward Vessel & Exchanger

Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance caught up with Amanda Amos and Kyle DeArmon of Ward Vessel & Exchanger

