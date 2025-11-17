1 of 9
2025 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Jeff Lind with TPC Group, Mike Basile with Quality Industrial Services and Keith Taylor with Valor Industrial Group network at the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
2 of 9
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Brian Winningham with City of Mont Belvieu, Samantha Humphrey with Chambers County and Travis Brown with ExxonMobil spend time at the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
3 of 9
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Scott Bowen with TPC Group, Nikki Mason with Covestro, Dub Edwards with Indorama Ventures: Indovinya and Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region gather for a photo at the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
4 of 9
Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance, Travis Brown with ExxonMobil and Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region catch up at the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
5 of 9
Clay Eubanks with Bayou City Industrial Contractors, Dub Edwards with Indorama Ventures: Indovinya, Doug Sinitiere with Turner Industries and Christopher Henry with Burns & McDonnell network at the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
6 of 9
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Amy Rouse with Turner Industries, Scott Bowen with TPC Group and Steve Cote with Brady. Chapman, Holland & Associates attend the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
7 of 9
Guests attend the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum in Pasadena, Texas.
8 of 9
Scott Bowen with TPC Group and Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel and Exchanger stop for a photo at the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
9 of 9
Brandi Holden, Janette White, Nikki Mason, Heather Campbell and Tom Nutbrown all with Covestro attend the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.