1 of 7
2025 CPET Open House
James Griffin of San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology moderates panelists Richard Rivera of Celanese, Sterling Stopkey of Oxy and Joe Thierry of Covestro at the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology Open House.
2 of 7
Patrick Valdez of Kuraray is welcomed to the ATR booth by Craig Wurseter and John Collins both of ATR at the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology Open House.
3 of 7
Richard Rivera of Celanese, Pamela Johnson of HASC, Sterling Stopkey of Oxy, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Joe Thierry of Covestro at the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology Open House.
4 of 7
Russell Carter of Bohler, Robert Bacon of ExxonMobil, Thomas Gobert of ExxonMobil and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance connect at the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology Open House.
5 of 7
San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology Open House
6 of 7
Pamela Johnson of HASC, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Alexandria Alvarez of HASC catch up at the HASC booth at the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology Open House.
7 of 7
San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology Open House