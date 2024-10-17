1 of 25
2024 AFPM SUMMIT - Welcome Reception
Blake Arbor of Sulzer Chemtech, Brandt Mueller of HF Sinclair, Steve Aycox of Ketjen, David Leach of Ketjen, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Austin Schneider of Crystaphase enjoy the Welcome Reception at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
2 of 25
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance and Jim Griffin of San Jacinto Community College visit during the Welcome Reception at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
3 of 25
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Jeff Davis of Echo Group at the Welcome Reception at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
4 of 25
Cody Fikes of Cheniere Energy and Brandt Mueller of HF Sinclair connect during the Welcome Reception at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
5 of 25
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Codi Shellenbarger of Cenovus Energy, Nina LeBlanc of HASC, Pamela Johnson of HASC and Marissa Myers of HASC enjoy the Welcome Reception at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
6 of 25
Blake Arbor of Sulzer Chemtech, Mike Throm of Phillips 66 and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the Welcome Reception at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
7 of 25
2024 AFPM SUMMIT
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, James Rhame of Pilko & Associates and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
8 of 25
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Sterling Neblett of CITGO Petroleum at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
9 of 25
Gordon Johnson of Solenis, Caroline Bird of Solenis, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Maureen Gerty of Solenis and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance in the Solenis HUB Meeting Room at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
10 of 25
Joshua Gray of Motiva Enterprises connects with Ed Sztuka of Optelos in the Optelos booth at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
11 of 25
Ryan LeRouge and Joe Diecidue both of Voovio Technologies enjoy the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
12 of 25
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance catches up with Josh Greenberg of CAM Industrial Solutions in the CAM Industrial Solutions booth at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
13 of 25
Joe Brinz of Engineering & Inspection Services, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Dean Roberts of Ergon Refining and Robert Gordon of CAM Industrial Solutions network in the CAM Industrial Solutions booth at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
14 of 25
Christine Craig of ControlRooms.ai, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Chad Norris of United Rentals network in the United Rentals booth at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
15 of 25
Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College, Andy Woods of Chevron Phillips, Brian Novicki of Valero Energy and Ferril Onyett of BrandSafway speak about Attracting and Keeping Young Engineers in hard Crafts during the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
16 of 25
Lara Swett of AFPM with Iceman and Maverick at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
17 of 25
Gordon Robertson of AFPM and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
18 of 25
Shane Wilkinson of Turner Industries, Lydale Roberts of Turner Industries, Jana Browning of Turner Industries, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Casey Dugas of Turner Industries visit in the Turner Industries booth at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
19 of 25
Peter Zeihan, Geopolitical Strategist and Author, addresses the attendees at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
20 of 25
Lara Swett of AFPM addresses the attendees at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
21 of 25
Scott Lehman BrandSafway, Perry Herrick of Phillips 66, Richard Krebs of BrandSafway and Bubba Bethea of BrandSafway network in the BrandSafway booth at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
22 of 25
Tim Smith of Brandenberg and Ruben Molina of CITGO Petroleum catch up at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
23 of 25
2024 AFPM SUMMIT - HASC Happy Hour
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Edgar Rivera of Ohmstede, Tina Tucker of Ohmstede, Russell Klinegardner of HASC, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede enjoy the HASC Happy Hour at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
24 of 25
Lara Swett of AFPM and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catch up at the HASC Happy Hour at the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.
25 of 25
2024 AFPM SUMMIT - Turner Industries Hospitality
Shane Wilkinson of Tuner Industries, Robert Chandler Jr of Turner Industries, Dan Carlson of Montana Renewables and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy the Turner Industries Hospitality during the 2024 AFPM SUMMIT.