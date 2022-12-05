1 of 7
2022 Annual PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament
Dow Chemical and Turner Industries participate in the 2022 Annual PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament. The tournament raises funds for technical student scholarships. From left are David Templeton with Turner Industries, John Bazer and Michael Patten with Dow Chemical, and Warren Landry with Turner Industries. Front center is Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance.
PCL Industrial Construction welcomes Dow to the PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament. From left are Chad Feldpausch, Patti Barrett with PCL Industrial Construction, Chris Doremus with Dow, Kristen Clanton with PCL Industrial Construction, and Jason Feldpausch with Dow.
Dow, Shintech, and Cajun enjoy a game of golf to raise funds for technical student scholarships at the PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament. From left are Aaron Spaugh and John Arguello with Cajun, Keith Setzer with Shintech, and Heston Sherrill with Dow.
From left to right: Roger Gossett of Tri Con Holdings, MaryJane Mudd of EHCMA, and Ray Brewster of INEOS welcome golfers to the 2022 PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament.
MaryJane Mudd of EHCMA and Ray Brewster of INEOS welcome golfers to the 2022 PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament.
From left to right: Todd Behne of OxyChem, Rod Herrick of Covestro, Bob Bradshaw of INEOS, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit during the 2022 PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament.
Performance Contractors’ Haley Smith and Brandon Mabile visit with Michael Patten of Dow Chemical during the 2022 PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament.