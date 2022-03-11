2022 AMPP Annual Conference + Expo

×

1 of 11

PXL_20220308_210126995.MP.jpg

Leslie Ordonez (left) with BIC Magazine stops by the ION Science booth and visits with Blake Piritz.

×

2 of 11

PXL_20220308_004826102.jpg

Laurie Tangedahl (right) BIC Magazine get to catch up with Melissa Molitor of Carboline at the AMPP Exhibit Hall mixer.

×

3 of 11

PXL_20220308_212822141.MP.jpg

The Apsen Aerogels team is ready to meet clients at the AMPP show. From left to right: Jason Shipe, Tom Vanek, and Chris Towry.

×

4 of 11

IMG_0558.jpg

BIC Magazine visits with The Warehouse Rentals and Supplies (TWRS) team at AMPP. From Left to Right: Jeff Bogran-TWRS, Jim Giese-TWRS, Laurie Tangedahl- BIC Magazine, and Steve Shoesmith- TWRS.

×

5 of 11

IMG_0564.jpg

Proco Products welcomes BIC Magazine to their booth. From Left to Right: Rob Coffee- Proco Products, Laurie Tangedahl- BIC Magazine, and David Genna Proco Products.

×

6 of 11

IMG_0567.jpg

AMPP visits with the Ovolifts booth at their Annual Conference and Expo. From Left to Right: Helder Waiandt with Ovolifts, Eric Piotrowski of AMPP, and Connor Tiegs- Ovolifts.

×

7 of 11

IMG_0570.jpg

The DH Tech team is ready to network at the AMPP Annual Conference.

×

8 of 11

IMG_0575.jpg

Knight Industrial Services visits with vendor NVI at AMPP.

×

9 of 11

IMG_0582.jpg

David Osler (Right) and Kevin Brown (Left) with Jetstream, ready to help customers with surface prep and coating removal.

×

10 of 11

Denso AMPP1.jpg

Thomas Keadle (right) With Denso talks to Steve Tergiopoulos –Midwestern Pipe Line Products.

×

11 of 11

Warren Environmental.jpg

John McGill, Warren Environmental and Jose’ Abad, All Pro Services meet at the AMPP show.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)