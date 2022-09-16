1 of 7
2022 ACIT Pasadena cook-off
The BIC team enjoys a true honky-tonk Gilley's experience at the ACIT Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent. From left are Laurie Tangedahl, Leslie Ordonez, Jeremy Osterberger, Brent Gaspard, Perri Prevost, and Shallon Barboza with BIC Alliance.
2 of 7
2022 ACIT Pasadena cook-off
The Texas Chemical Council and BIC Alliance welcomes Celanese to the ACIT Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent. From left are Darren Collins with Celanese, Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance, and Hector Rivero with Texas Chemical Council.
3 of 7
2022 ACIT Pasadena cook-off
ExxonMobil, Diamondback Works and Ohmsetede, and Texas Chemical Council enjoy the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo BBQ Cook-Off. From left are Paul Fritsch with ExxonMobil, Hector Rivero with Texas Chemical Council, Roger Gossett with Diamondback Works, Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance.
4 of 7
2022 ACIT Pasadena cook-off
The Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, HASC and BIC Alliance visit at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo BBQ Cook-Off. From left are Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, Christie Shell with HASC and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance.
5 of 7
2022 ACIT Pasadena cook-off
BIC Alliance welcomes Oxy and San Jacinto College to the ACIT Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent . From left are Elizabeth Daves with American Road Transportation, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Hector Rivero with Texas Chemical Council, Guy Daves with Occidental Petroleum, Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance, and Jim Griffin with San Jacinto College.
6 of 7
2022 ACIT Pasadena cook-off
PBI and Hunter Buildings visits with LyondellBasell and BIC Alliance at the ACIT Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent. From left are Cory Mediola with Hunter on Site Services, Thomas Brinkso with BIC Alliance and Bryson Hancock and Tim Bobo with PBI International, and Chris Marshall with LyondellBasell.
7 of 7
2022 ACIT Pasadena cook-off
Pasadena Rodeo Cook Off’n at the Texas Chemical Council Association of Chemical Industry of Texas VIP/ Sponsor Night is Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, left, Monty Heins of Dow, center, and James Rhame of Vertex Energy.