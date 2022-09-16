×

2022 ACIT Pasadena cook-off

PBI and Hunter Buildings visits with LyondellBasell and BIC Alliance at the ACIT Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent. From left are Cory Mediola with Hunter on Site Services, Thomas Brinkso with BIC Alliance and Bryson Hancock and Tim Bobo with PBI International, and Chris Marshall with LyondellBasell.