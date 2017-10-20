BIC Magazine's top 5 news articles this week

Every week, BIC Magazine will publish the top five articles as a recap. Here are this week's top headlines October 16-20, 2017.

1. Oil platform explodes in Louisiana, injures several workers

A platform explosion has occurred in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday evening, officials confirmed.

2. French, Decatur team align for Ascend, culture, community

With over 22 years of experience in the chemicals and polymer industry and a black belt in Six Sigma, Site Director Stephen French is well-suited to serve as "mayor" of Ascend Performance Materials' Decatur, Alabama, facility.

3. Wood Group wins refinery contract with Total

Wood Group has been awarded a five year, multi-million contract by Total, which includes the option for two, one-year extensions.

4. Cheniere Partners complete Train 4 at the Sabine Pass liquefaction project

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. announced that Substantial Completion of Train 4 of the Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana was achieved on October 9, 2017.

5. Southern construction study shows labor conditions deficiency

Construction activity in the Southern U.S. is booming. In Texas and Tennessee alone, construction now generates more dollars annually than it did before the Great Recession.