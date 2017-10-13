Cheniere Partners complete Train 4 at the Sabine Pass liquefaction project

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. announced that Substantial Completion of Train 4 of the Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana was achieved on October 9, 2017. Commissioning has been completed and Cheniere Partners’ EPC partner Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Inc. has turned over care, custody, and control of Train 4 to Cheniere Partners.

Under a sale and purchase agreement with GAIL (India) Limited, the date of first commercial delivery for Train 4 of the SPL Project is expected to occur in March 2018, upon which the SPA’s 20-year term commences.

Over the last 17 months, Cheniere Partners and Bechtel have declared Substantial Completion on four liquefaction trains at Sabine Pass. With the achievement of Substantial Completion, financial results of LNG sales from Train 4 going forward will be reflected in the statement of operations of Cheniere Partners and its affiliates.