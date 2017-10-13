Wood Group wins refinery contract with Total

Wood Group has been awarded a five year, multi-million contract by Total, which includes the option for two, one-year extensions. Under the contract Wood Group PSN will deliver engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services to four offshore assets and two onshore facilities in the UK continental shelf (UKCS).

The contract, effective immediately, continues WGPSN’s 12-year history of providing these services to the Alywn, Dunbar, Elgin and Franklin platforms and the St Fergus Gas Terminal. It also covers support for the Shetland Gas Plant (SGP), the onshore receiving facility for Laggan Tormore, which will start production later this year.

Dave Stewart, chief executive officer (CEO) of WGPSN said: “Our knowledge and in-depth understanding of this key client’s needs, and our strong commitment to working safely, collaboratively, innovatively and efficiently to maximise the productivity of these assets, helped us to secure this contract. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Total in the UKCS.”

WGPSN has UK offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Runcorn and Hull.