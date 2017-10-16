Oil platform explodes in Louisiana, injures several workers

A platform explosion has occurred in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday evening, officials confirmed. At least seven people are injured and one is missing at the time that officials released information.

“The Emergency Operations Center is aware that an oil platform is currently on fire in Lake Pontchartrain and that it caused the loud sound earlier tonight,” officials from the St. Charles Parish wrote on Facebook.

Five of those injured are at the University Medical Center and two are at the East Jefferson General Hospital, The Times Picayune reported. The five brought to UMC "have blast type injuries and burns" and are in critical condition, said Mike Guillot, director of East Jefferson Emergency Medical Services, and the two at East Jefferson are stable.

The platform, owned by Clovelly Oil Co., transfers oil.