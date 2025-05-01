Your trusted partner for expedited Power Distribution and Motor Control Builds

Integrated Circuit Solutions is an industry leading UL Listed OEM based in Houston, TX.

They have over 50 years of combined experience in the electrical market, specializing in Power Distribution and Motor Control. Whether in their stock or in our vast network of distributors, ICS has access to millions of dollars in components, eliminating long lead times and allowing for same-day shipments in many cases.

Their product knowledge, response time, and competitive price points are just a few elements that set ICS apart.

For more information about our products and services, please feel free to contact a member of their team and discover the ICS difference!

Download their insert here or visit their website for more information.