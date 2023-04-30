Welcome to the May/June 2023 issue of BIC Magazine.

Instead of discussing a specific energy issue which affects our industry and economy, I’d like to talk about some general values instead, and more broadly, our ability to function well as a society, because we’ve got work to do.

It’s been 15 years since my grandfather died. When I eulogized him, I thought about the values he embodied, and it has always stuck with me. He was a member of “America’s greatest generation;” he was a man with a deep love of God, family and country.

“The Greatest Generation” refers to the generation in the U.S. that came of age during the Great Depression and later lived through and fought in World War II. As a group, they were patriotic, driven and motivated with a strong work ethic. They lived modestly, as frugal consumers and prudent savers. They were committed and loyal, especially to family. Living these values, this generation lifted our nation out of the great depression, won a world war against evil forces and launched an economic juggernaut.

I’ve been reflecting on traditional values a lot recently in light of the culture and news. Seems like for many, patriotism isn’t quite in style like it was even five years ago. Work ethic feels like it is eroding. Religion isn’t a priority. People are waiting longer to get married and/or have children, etc.

Last week, I received a text from a close friend who is also a leader in our industry, which only confirmed my suspicions. It read simply, “We’ve got work to do.” It had a link to a new poll from the Wall Street Journal showing that Americans’ values have changed dramatically in the last few years.

Things like patriotism and having families, which have been bedrock American values for generations, are no longer as important to us according to the poll. The Wall Street Journal conducted the survey with a nonpartisan research group; it found that since 1998, the percentage of Americans who say that patriotism is very important to them has dropped from 70% to 38%.

Those who say religion is very important to them has fallen from 62% to 39%. Things like showing tolerance took a 22 point drop as well going from 80% to 58%. This was shocking to me: the percentage of Americans who say that having children is very important dropped by almost half from 59% in 1998, to only 30% today.

The share of Americans who say that involvement in their community and hard work are very important values — that’s also fallen.

What do all the categories of faith, family and country have in common? Other centeredness. Each of these values requires one to pursue the happiness and wellbeing of something outside of oneself.

The one category in the survey that showed an increase in importance was making money. Making money, as a value, was up by 12 points. My observation: making money was the only value polled that looks toward self-interest instead of the interest of others.

There was already a slow decline in most of these categories from 1998 to 2019. But then in the last three years, they took a nosedive. Patriotism has dropped 23 points in just the last three years.

Why have these numbers dropped so dramatically since 2019? Perhaps the enormous impact of the pandemic is still being felt everywhere. The economic instability it caused could be prompting people to value money more — and to feel that having children now is just a riskier financial commitment. Many houses of worship were tragically closed during the pandemic, so that could be leading to valuing religion less. Other polls have shown less trust in our government institutions because of their handling of COVID-19. When you combine all of that with tremendous political division, that could go a long way toward making people feel less patriotic.

This is only one poll, but it seems to match the other datapoints I have observed. I think it has some terrible implications for both American greatness and the happiness of Americans.

There is hope, however! There is more than a residual commitment to our core values and institutions. Those of us who understand how critically important these values are — we’ve got work to do! First, as far as you are able, lean into these ideals. Further, let’s endeavor to be proud of them. Share these truths and lessons with your coworkers, neighbors and the next generation. One person can’t change the world overnight, but you can change the immediate space around you. Be overt and bold with these ideals, in our workplaces, homes and communities. The greatest generation were normal people who lifted our country while abiding by these great ideals. We can do the same!

I hope the information in this issue of BIC brings you optimism and information to help you do your work better. I hope you mentally frame your work in terms of doing your part to bring energy and products proudly to our great nation. Remember that you are honoring God by doing your work well and, you are providing great support to the family you love. These are values you should internalize and then share with others.

In this issue of BIC, we feature perspectives from BASF VP and Project Execution Owner Beth Holland, Ascend Performance Materials Senior Director of Chocolate Bayou Greg Blanchard, Izomax Regional Sales and Operations Manager Michael McCue, Miller Integrated Solutions CEO MJ Olsson and PBI International CEO Bryson Hancock.

Also covered in this issue are topics that address the low-carbon hydrogen space, Texas’ electricity market reform, challenges in achieving net-zero goals, hydrogen investment and a forecast of industrial growth in the Gulf Coast region.

It’s important to understand that faith, family and optimism are critical sources of meaning and happiness in life.

Blessings -

Thomas M. Brinsko