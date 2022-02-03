U.S. Downstream Projects Update

U.S. Chemical Industry Capital Spending Outlook

$208B announced since 2010 ● 70% in Gulf Coast ● 2/3 has been put in place or under construction ● 1/3 still in planning Annual chemical capital project expenditure (capex) expands to $36.1B by 2025

Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) + Secondary unit capacity additions

● Total CDU capacity globally = 102 MMbpd ● CDU addition = +5MMbpd by 2026 ● Total secondary unit* capacity additions = 10 MMbpd ◦ Conversion = 3.2 MMbpd ◦ Desulfurization = 5.4 MMbpd ◦ Octane = 1.4 MMbpd

*Secondary conversion refers to the final step (after the crude has been distilled) in the petrochemical refining process to a second unit where it is separated by particle size into fractions.

Total active projects 2021 by sector:

● Refining = 41% ● Petrochemicals = 35% ● Gas Processing/LNG = 24%

U.S. Project Outlook

● Total capital investment: $320B ● > 60% of active projects are in PADD 3 (e.g., USGC) ● Active project market share leaders ◦ Texas = 41% ◦ Louisiana = 18%

New project announcements, 2020-2022

● 2020 ◦ Refining = 63% ◦ Gas Processing/LNG = 30% ◦ Petrochemical 7% ◦ PADD3 (Gulf Coast) projects announced = 7

● 2021 ◦ Refining = 73% ◦ Gas Processing/LNG = 15% ◦ Petrochemical 12% ◦ PADD 3 projects announced = 11

U.S. petrochemicals sector

● Texas dominates in active petrochemical project market share with 63% ◦ Louisiana = 15% ◦ All other = 22%

