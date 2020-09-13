Tensioning and bolting solutions

Safety is the greatest priority on any project, large or small. Guaranteeing all bolted connections are secure or a flange is at the correct tension is an ongoing process that requires reliable and state-of-the-art bolt tensioning equipment. At the request of many of its customers, Superior Plant Rentals (SPR) began implementing bolt torqueing and tensioning solutions into its equipment fleet in order to help customers ensure the reliability of the critical components that affect the integrity of their projects.

"SPR has been fortunate in our ability to grow our product offerings for our customers. From hydraulic torque wrenches and tensioners to pneumatic and battery-operated torque guns, SPR has the tools to ensure project safety remains a priority," said SPR National Bolting Manager Bodie Molliere.

Hydraulic torque wrenches: SPR's hydraulic torque wrenches combine industry- leading technology with safety and reliability. With an innovative and robust design, the wrenches are equipped with an interchangeable head that can be fitted with either a square drive or low-profile hexagon cassette, the latter of which SPR offers in a wide range of sizes to suit requirements. SPR's hydraulic torque wrenches offer a versatile power source, easily connecting to air or electric power consoles.

Pneumatic and battery torque guns: SPR carries a single-speed pneumatic torque wrench designed for extreme-duty use in a variety of industries. It is a market leader in dependable installation and removal of heavy-duty fasteners. SPR recently began stocking battery-operated tools with the same capabilities as its pneumatic units. This bolt torqueing equipment has an easy-to-operate design including a lightweight ergonomic pistol grip, reducing operator injury and leading to increased productivity. This tool provides a smooth, continuous flow of measured torque, thereby eliminating the need for traditional hammering. With a patented drive system, it delivers one of the highest power-to-weight ratios of any pneumatic bolt torqueing system on the market.

Hydraulic tensioners: SPR offers bolt tensioner tools designed to improve safety on the jobsite. With features such as an exclusive quick-release bridge adaptation, piston and cylinder misalignment compensation, and piston overstroke prevention and stroke indicator, this hydraulic bolt tensioner is a safe and straightforward tool. It is constructed with a fully enclosed load cell design preventing debris from entering the piston retraction mechanism. SPR's bolt tensioner is efficiently designed to save time by reducing operator fatigue and enhancing productivity.

SPR has a full inventory of hydraulic, pneumatic and manual torque wrenches; hydraulic bolt tensioning; and all tools associated with flange integrity, such as flange alignment tools, flange spreaders and flange pullers. The company provides turnaround tool trailers upon request and fills them based on the required scope of work. Whether in the oil and gas, power generation or industrial markets, SPR supplies tensioning and bolting solutions to get the job done.

SPR provides a full line of specialty equipment for field machining, line isolation and hydrostatic weld testing, pipe cutting and pipe beveling, bolt tensioning and bolt torqueing. SPR is a customer-focused company with subject matter experts strategically positioned across the U.S. to assist with sales and rentals of equipment and technical support. It provides hands-on, intuitive training that helps propel customers into a full understanding of how the equipment performs and how to maximize its efficiency.

SPR employees understand all aspects of the industry; team members interact daily with customers to ensure SPR's machines help get the job done well, on time and, most importantly, safely.

For more information, visit www.sprtool.com or call (833) HIRE-SPR[447-3777].