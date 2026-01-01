Back Cover: Shaping industrial futures: Safety, precision and innovation in every project

Safety, precision and innovation aren’t just goals in demolition and remediation — they’re necessities.

Meeting the complex demands of modern industry requires careful planning and execution, and few companies do it better than Brandenburg, a leader with more than five decades of proven performance. The company has set a high standard for handling intricate projects across sectors, from automotive and healthcare to power generation and steel production.

Offering a full spectrum of services, including material removal, soil remediation, asset recovery and comprehensive site preparation, Brandenburg completes over 200 projects annually. Its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and environmental stewardship has established it as a trusted partner for clients seeking reliable, efficient and safe solutions.

Nationwide presence

With offices across Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas, Brandenburg welcomes client visits and consultations at its divisional locations. The company’s low employee turnover has fostered a uniquely skilled team, bringing valuable continuity and expertise uncommon in the industry. Brandenburg’s projects span from single-story demolitions to the comprehensive decommissioning of large industrial complexes.

Demolition and decommissioning

The team at Brandenburg provides demolition, plant decommissioning and site preparation services for industrial facility owners and site developers. The company serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, chemical, commercial, entertainment, healthcare, industrial, institutional, mining, nuclear, O&G, pharmaceutical, power generation and steel production.

The Brandenburg team also provides comprehensive asset retirement services for total plant closures as well as selective demolition designed to explicitly enhance the efficiency and profitability of ongoing operations. Associated services include scrap management, environmental assessments, equipment salvage and site preparation.

Environmental engineering

Environmental remediation is performed for a wide spectrum of customers who participate in voluntary state cleanup programs. In addition, its civil and environmental engineering professionals have completed projects for potentially responsible parties under EPA’s Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, commonly known as Superfund. Brandenburg’s staff provides waste management/permitting, chemical manufacturing, civil engineering, laboratory analysis, site remediation and regulatory compliance. The company also offers asbestos abatement, environmental remediation and ancillary services, including facility decontamination, drum management, underground storage tank removal, waste minimization analysis and emergency response.

Asset recovery expertise

Hundreds of thousands of tons of ferrous and nonferrous scrap are processed by the company each year. Brandenburg owns and operates portable spectrometers to provide onsite scrap chemistry analysis, and its central scrap management operations are ISO 9001-certified. The company utilizes a vetted network of used equipment dealers, as well as an extensive industrial customer base, to maximize salvage equipment sales. Brandenburg also provides rigging and transportation services for the removal and delivery of salvaged equipment.

High-tech site preparation

Brandenburg’s engineers utilize 3D computer-aided drafting programs to create accurate terrain models for earthwork projects. Areas and volumes are precisely calculated using state-of-the-industry survey equipment. Robotic total stations and global positioning systems are used to ensure precise surveys and document significant elements at each site.

Background maps and digital terrain models accurately navigate specific elements of each site and determine the designed grades for the entire project.

Industry leadership by design

Consistent performance, cutting-edge investments and forward-thinking practices make it an industry leader. The following are a few reasons why the firm keeps its position as a top-performing innovator:

Safe site innovators. In an industry involving structural demolition and hazardous situations, a focus on absolute safety is paramount. Brandenburg was the first demolition contractor to successfully complete the OSHA Challenge program and to be certified as a Star Member in OSHA’s prestigious VPP. Star Member designation is VPP’s highest level of recognition.

The company maintains a staff of safety professionals with backgrounds in civil engineering, industrial hygiene, chemical, mining, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, refinery and power generation. The staff includes a certified industrial hygienist, certified safety professionals, graduate safety practitioners, certified health and safety technicians, a safety-trained supervisor, a certified EHS trainer, American Heart Association instructors, special government employees, OSHA construction outreach trainers and former OSHA compliance officers.

Brandenburg also promotes safe work practices through a behavior-based safety program, intensive and continual worker training and strict enforcement of the firm’s written safety program. The company’s safety efforts have been recognized by many of its customers, from small businesses to elite Fortune 500 companies such as Dow, bp, Gilbane and Turner Construction.

Emergency response leaders. An essential player in emergency response situations, Brandenburg has assisted first responders with structural collapses, fires and disasters. Government entities depend on the Brandenburg team to provide emergency response training, pre- and post-event consultation, specialized recovery equipment, skilled labor and structural engineering expertise.

Investors in heavy equipment. The company’s current fixed-asset replacement value is more than $150 million. All equipment, including a fleet of roll-off trucks and tractor trailers, is company-owned and maintained. In addition to commercially available equipment, its experienced engineers and innovators design and fabricate custom attachments for specialized applications, and its equipment managers adhere to strict preventative maintenance schedules to ensure all equipment is consistently safe and reliable.

Environmental sustainability. Brandenburg is environmentally focused on sustainability, which includes incorporating its programs for conservation, social values and biodiversity into work practices. Sustainability is meeting today’s resource needs by not depleting resources for tomorrow. The company is committed to minimizing the impact of its work on natural resources by acting responsibly. Brandenburg is dedicated to sustainability by:

Committing to make a positive impact to all interested parties

Minimizing waste

Shaping innovative demolition practices to address all known environmental elements

Caring for ecosystems

Being good stewards of land and resources

Encouraging employees to commit to reuse/recycle/reduce

Brandenburg has achieved environmental certification through ISO by developing an environmental management system, as exemplified in the ISO 14001 guideline materials. These documents map out its framework for creating an effective environmental management system. This system is designed to provide assurance to internal and external stakeholders that environmental impact is not only being continuously and effectively measured, but it is also constantly being improved on and implemented across the company’s operations.

Brandenburg doesn’t just complete projects — it shapes the future of demolition and environmental remediation. By blending innovation, expertise and a forward-thinking mindset, the company turns complex challenges into smart, efficient solutions.

For industries across the nation, Brandenburg isn’t just a contractor — it’s a partner that delivers results with vision, integrity and impact.

For more information, visit brandenburg.com or call (800) 932-2869.