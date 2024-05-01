Role models, partners and mentors

Dear Friends,

Welcome to the May/June issue of BIC Magazine.

Not too long ago, I was contacted by a gentleman whom I had not previously met. He is the president of an industrial services company who was seeking assistance in finding a partner to help him with a specific aspect of his business. Specifically, he sought guidance on the most effective approach to identifying this type of partner. Our mission at BIC Alliance is connecting people in business and industry with one another for the betterment of all — so his request made sense to me, and I was able to point him in the right direction. These types of connections are typically quite noteworthy in accomplishing any significant purpose.

I liked the intentionality of this request because connections don’t happen merely by accident. If you want to turn an acquaintance into a mutually beneficial connection, it takes initiative, time and engagement. It may even take some courage to step out of one’s comfort zone. Having a connection implies belonging and personal investment.

His question resonated with me as I had been contemplating the various forms of alliances, partnerships and relationships. Let me quickly address these three types from a business perspective.

Role models. In order to grow, we should connect with people who can serve as role models in our lives. A role model is simply a mentor who says, "Watch me." Not to watch everything about me, but specifically in my areas of expertise.

Role models expand our vision of what we can do by showing us that it can be done. The protégé’s mindset often follows the logic of, "If he can do it, then I can too." A great example is the four-minute mile. The idea of running a four-minute mile seemed impossible for decades until Roger Banister did it in 1954. Incredibly, it took over 2000 years of running to break the four-minute mile. But within one year of Banister breaking this record, 12 other people did it! Inspired by Banister’s achievement, other runners looked up to him as a role model, emulated his training methods and subsequently improved their own performance. Today over 1,755 people have broken the four-minute barrier, including 52 in a single meet last year at Boston University. What a role model Bannister was in his area of expertise!

I am speaking now to the role models in our industry. Are you aware that you are being called to serve others by being an example? People need a pattern to follow in order to up their game. Be generous of spirit, invest, teach and mentor someone else. It’s a way of giving back, ensuring that there’s a pool of talent to run our businesses for the next generation. The industry’s sustainability hinges on not only your personal growth but also on your commitment to nurturing and developing others.

Partners. As the word implies, partners are more of a horizontal relationship rather than a vertical one. They are typically peers and help fill each other’s gaps or weaknesses. They think of ways to encourage one another, pushing toward new heights of performance and share best practices and serve as a sounding board when needed.

Partnerships can be established formally via contractual relationships or informally through industry associations or other means. Regardless of how they’re formed, partnerships are done so intentionally and with a clear purpose. No one walks alone.

Mentors and protégés. Mentoring is intentional role modeling, combined with other forms of teaching. We should look for ways to connect with people who will serve as mentors. Every successful person in your organization has had the benefit of at least one, and likely many, mentors and role models. You probably should have different role models for different tasks. If you are the protégé, remember that you’re not just a recipient in this relationship. In the short term, protégés can often relieve mentors of their workload by taking simpler tasks off their plate. Ultimately, you can show gratitude and repay your mentor by becoming an expert yourself. It is a mysterious truth that it is better to give than receive. And for a mentor, there is no greater joy than seeing a protégé master a task. How do mentors know that they did a good job training and teaching someone? It’s when the student starts to pass on their knowledge and train others.

I have had several wonderful mentors and models in my business, personal and spiritual life. Some are deceased. Others, I’ve lost touch with, and many I stay connected with and continue to rely upon. Last issue, I recognized Earl Heard, who has been a tremendous mentor to me for over 30 years. He coached me from afar during my first career at Exxon. Later, when I transitioned into my role at BIC, he mentored me directly regarding personnel management, the financial aspects of running a business, networking, marketing, sales and more. I wasn’t always the best protégé, but he was patient and had grace. I learned to pay it forward.

Connections of any kind can be messy. People are imperfect and may occasionally disappoint you. Most connections won’t last forever, but the lessons, experience and knowledge you gain from them will. So be courageous, act intentionally and look to step into these roles to grow yourself and others through connections.

Congratulations on 20 years!

I’d like to commend a role model, partner and mentor to many here at BIC, Jeremy Osterberger, who recently celebrated his 20th year of service to the company — at the same time that BIC Alliance is celebrating its 40th anniversary. I sincerely and deeply appreciate Jeremy as a person, and also his major contributions to the success of BIC. He is ever a mentor to colleagues, setting the bar high and leading by example. He actively and consistently contributes to serving others in the community.

I hope you find several articles in this issue that help you get connected with folks, companies and concepts that will make your job better, easier, more efficient and/or safer. We at BIC are always looking for ways to make fruitful connections.