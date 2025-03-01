Front Cover: Revolutionizing industry with innovation, sustainability and expertise

Innovation and reliability are essential to meeting the emerging needs of companies across multiple industries. With a rich history and forward-thinking approach, Apache Industrial delivers an unparalleled combination of safety, quality and performance.

Apache's patented formwork product, being used on a concrete pour.

From comprehensive soft-craft solutions to workforce development programs, the company has positioned itself as a trusted single-source provider, capable of addressing the growing challenges facing industries today.

Excellence at the core of our mission

Apache Industrial is a premier provider of industrial services, offering safe, efficient and cost-effective solutions tailored to clients’ unique challenges. By combining innovative technologies with a highly trained workforce, the company has earned a reputation for exceptional results. Apache ensures every project, regardless of scale, is executed with precision and care.

Comprehensive industrial services

Apache offers a comprehensive range of industrial services, making it a trusted partner for companies across energy, power generation, semiconductor and other industrial sectors. Its ability to provide integrated solutions allows clients to consolidate their industrial service needs under one roof, streamlining operations and enhancing productivity.

The company’s scaffolding solutions are world class, designed to provide secure and effective access to challenging work sites, whether for maintenance, capital construction or turnaround projects.. Its industrial coatings and linings protect critical infrastructure by combating corrosion, extending asset lifespans and reducing maintenance costs.

Energy efficiency and process optimization are central to Apache’s insulation services, delivering thermal and acoustic solutions that help industries reduce energy consumption, improve safety and maintain operational excellence. Apache’s fireproofing services, including passive fireproofing and intumescent coatings, safeguard assets and personnel, ensuring compliance with safety standards while minimizing fire-related risks.

Integration of cutting-edge technologies

Apache Industrial embraces innovation to deliver safer, faster and reliable solutions. By integrating advanced technologies into its operations, Apache remains at the forefront of industrial services:

Advanced timekeeping technology. Digital time capture with advanced facial identification and geofencing boosts payroll accuracy, improves auditability and eliminates unauthorized clock-ins.

Installation work packages (IWP). Apache’s In One platform can implement, track and manage IWPs for all soft-craft service lines.

3D modeling and scanning. For construction and maintenance projects, Apache utilizes advanced 3D modeling and scanning to enhance planning, precision and resource allocation.

These technologies help optimize performance, enhance protection and reduce costs.

Comprehensive project management solutions

Apache excels in delivering end-to-end project management solutions, ensuring seamless execution from design to completion. Its approach integrates planning and design, construction and maintenance services, allowing clients to reduce project timelines and costs. For example, Apache has successfully streamlined large-scale construction and maintenance projects for energy and petrochemical clients, delivering results on time and within budget. By offering these comprehensive solutions, Apache’s refined project management processes provide unmatched value to its clients.

Safety first: Protecting people and assets

Project controls reviewing technical data.

At Apache, safety is not just a priority — it is a core value. With over 40 locations across North America, the company maintains the highest safety standards, supported by rigorous training, innovative practices and continuous improvement. As an accredited sponsor of NCCER training, Apache integrates safety into every aspect of its operations. The result is a workplace environment that prioritizes the well-being of all stakeholders while delivering superior performance.

Service diversity and customization

Apache Industrial stands out for its ability to deliver tailored solutions across diverse industries, including petrochemical, power generation, and manufacturing. From corrosion mitigation with specialized coatings that protect assets in harsh environments to energy-efficiency upgrades through insulation and maintenance, Apache helps clients optimize performance and reduce costs. By understanding each client’s unique challenges, Apache provides customized services that ensure long-term durability and drive measurable results.

Sustainability and environmental impact mitigation

Apache Industrial adopts a proactive approach to sustainability by incorporating eco-friendly practices into its operations. From using sustainable materials to monitoring and minimizing VOC’s, the company prioritizes environmental stewardship. By reducing waste, lowering emissions and promoting energy-efficient solutions, Apache helps clients meet their sustainability goals without compromising performance.

Workforce development and training

Project manager reviewing 3D scaffold drawing.

A skilled workforce is the backbone of Apache Industrial’s success. The company invests heavily in workforce development programs designed to attract, train and retain top talent. Apache’s training initiatives emphasize technical expertise, safety and leadership, ensuring that its workforce is prepared to meet the challenges of complex industrial projects. Through its NCCER accreditation, Apache provides standardized training and assessment programs that uphold the highest industry standards. By fostering a culture of continuous learning, Apache empowers its employees to grow their skills, advance their careers and deliver exceptional results for clients.

A trusted partner for the future

As industries evolve, Apache remains dedicated to delivering solutions that drive client success. With a strong focus on safety, quality and innovation, the company is well-equipped to address the challenges of tomorrow. Its ability to provide comprehensive services, alongside a commitment to workforce development, sustainability and safety, ensures a lasting impact in the industrial services sector. By staying true to its core values, Apache Industrial helps shape the future of industries worldwide.

For more information, visit apacheip.com or call (877) 811-1321.