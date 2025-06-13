WSI partners with TRAGS to deliver advanced welding services in Qatar

WSI, an Avail Infrastructure Solutions company, is proud to announce the signing of a strategic agreement with Trading and Agency Services Limited Company W.L.L. (TRAGS) in Doha, Qatar, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion within the Middle East.

This partnership combines WSI's cutting-edge expertise in weld overlay, orbital welding, and thermal spray applications with TRAGS' extensive regional knowledge and invaluable experience in maintenance, repair, and industrial services for the oil & gas, petrochemicals, power generation, and pressure equipment markets. Together, we will provide a powerful combination of advanced solutions that meet the growing demand for industrial services across the region.

The key benefits of this collaboration will be:

Enhanced Regional Presence: By leveraging TRAGS' established network and deep connections within Qatar, WSI can significantly enhance their regional footprint and ensure prompt service delivery in this critical market.

Access to Expertise: This collaboration unites WSI's world-class welding technologies with TRAGS' understanding of local industry needs, to provide tailored and efficient solutions to key sectors such as oil, gas, petrochemicals, and energy.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation: Both companies are committed to driving sustainability and leveraging innovation to enhance industrial performance. This partnership will focus on providing advanced technologies that help clients improve asset integrity, extend equipment lifespan, and increase operational efficiency.

“The WSI-TRAGS partnership marks a tremendous and pivotal opportunity for the Qatar energy sector,” says Bill Ruta, Vice President of WSI Global. “This collaboration represents a powerful and strategic union of two highly respected, long-standing, and trusted organizations. Each is deeply committed to driving innovation, fostering sustainable development, and delivering advanced, cutting-edge solutions that will directly benefit our regional clients and contribute to the evolution of how critical infrastructure is maintained.”