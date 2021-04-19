Worley wins deal with Chevron to modify Gulf of Mexico asset

Chevron has awarded Worley a contract to modify services for one of its deepwater production facilities located in the Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract, Worley will provide engineering and design services for the integration and subsea tieback of the Ballymore oil and gas field, located near Chevron’s Blind Faith platform.

Worley is supporting both the subsea and topsides designs and will also provide procurement services for topsides.

The topsides services and project management will be executed by Worley’s US Gulf Coast team, with Intecsea executing the subsea portion of the project.

Intecsea is part of Worley’s Advisian consulting business and is a world leader in subsea systems, offshore pipelines, floating systems and overall field development.

Support will also be provided by Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery office in India.

“As a global professional services company headquartered in Australia, we look forward to helping Chevron meet the world’s changing energy needs and continuing Worley’s longstanding global relationship with Chevron,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.