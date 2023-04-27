Wood secures contract for Pathways Alliance CCS pipeline

Wood will perform engineering services for a significant carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipeline project involving Canada’s six largest oil sands producers.

The contract, awarded by the Pathways Alliance, will support the engineering and design of an approximately 400-km main transportation line and laterals linking oil sands facilities in Fort McMurray, Christina Lake and Cold Lake regions with a subsurface carbon sequestration hub near Cold Lake. The distribution system, along with the required metering and booster stations, will gather and transport up to 40mn mt/year of carbon dioxide from more than 20 oil sands facilities by 2050.

The transportation pipeline system, consisting of varying diameters, is a key component of the Pathways Alliance foundational project which is expected to reduce emissions by 10 to 12mn mt annually by 2030 — about half of the Alliance’s 22mn mt goal by the end of this decade.

For more information, visit woodplc.com or call (281) 647-8300.