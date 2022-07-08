Wood launches next generation of hydrogen production technology

Wood Hydrogen Process Lead Valentina Depetri recently revealed the company’s new steam methane reforming technology at the Energy & Sustainability Forum in Berlin.

Wood has unveiled its new steam methane reforming (SMR) technology, which can achieve 95-percent CO 2 emissions reduction, compared to a traditional hydrogen production plant.

The technology aims to counter inefficiencies in energy, heat production and industrial processes, which together account for more than half of all global greenhouse gas emissions. Wood believes the pathway to reduce these emissions and create a more sustainable future, while also meeting increasing demand for energy, lies in reducing the carbon intensity of hydrogen production.

Wood Hydrogen Process Lead Valentina Depetri recently revealed the technology at the Energy & Sustainability Forum in Berlin, while presenting a comparison of blue hydrogen production technologies to downstream industry leaders from across the world.

Wood’s new SMR technology, applicable for both greenfield and brownfield projects, will reduce CAPEX and OPEX for operators, while improving the environmental footprint and efficiency of new or existing hydrogen production assets through integrated pre-combustion carbon capture. The evolution of this technology builds upon Wood’s extensive track record in hydrogen production, having designed and built over 120 hydrogen plants globally

For more information, visit www.woodplc.com or call (281) 920 4441.