Wood awarded two major multi-million-dollar projects in Uzbekistan

Wood has secured two new contracts from Enter Engineering with a combined value of over $200 million, to deliver major capital investment projects in Uzbekistan.

The first will see Wood’s Projects business deliver the full engineering scope, including FEED and detailed design, for a world-class mineral processing plant. The MOF-3 copper-concentration complex, located in the city of Almalyk, will also require Wood’s technical assistance during the procurement, construction, commissioning, and start-up stages to deliver the world’s largest copper concentrator.

Wood will also provide detailed engineering and procurement assistance services to build a new methanol-to-olefin (MTO) based gas-chemical complex, located in the Bukhara region. The petrochemical plant will produce highly sought-after hydrocarbon derivatives for a range of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceutical, and textile manufacturing.

The intricate work scope will involve delivering five process units including methanol, methanol to olefin, mono-ethylene glycol, low-density polyethylene, and polypropylene. In addition, the applied intelligence team within Wood’s Consulting business will develop a tailored digital strategy to integrate the control systems of the entire complex.

Giuseppe Zuccaro, President of Process & Chemicals at Wood, said: “These projects mark a significant and strategic investment in Uzbekistan as the country accelerates its economic diversification plan, satisfying the needs of its domestic industries while also meeting the world’s surging demand for special petrochemical products and energy transition materials.

“Our extensive experience in delivering complex mining and petrochemical projects of scale and our proven ability to operate a global execution model continue to position us as the ideal technical partner. We’re delighted to build on our strong relationship with Enter Engineering and look forward to working closely to achieve the full value of the investment in these world-class projects.”

Masrur Shakirov, Project Director of the MTO Gas Chemical Complex, said: “Our cooperation with multinational company Wood, who have decades of experience in designing complex industrial facilities, will enable us to build a complex of the highest quality. We are delighted to work with them on this strategic project and, with their bold engineering ideas, a new innovative enterprise will be built.”

At peak, the MOF-3 and MTO projects will each require the support of over 400 colleagues from across Wood offices, including Chennai, Johannesburg, Madrid, Milan, Santiago, Singapore, and Woking, in addition to Wood’s newly established office in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.