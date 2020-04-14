WaterFleet offers safe drinking water solution during Coronavirus pandemic

The current pandemic that is crippling the economy has forced many companies to reassess costs and expenditures and to find creative ways to cut spending.

One of the major costs that companies spend money on is an essential item – water. And the amount that Americans spend alone on water is a staggering number. At an average cost of $1.22 per gallon, consumers are spending 300 times the cost of tap water to drink bottled water.

Furthermore, Americans spent $11.8 billion dollars on bottled water in 2012, the latest data available from the BMC Beverage Company Database (BMC). This represented a 6.5 percent increase from 2011, during which the bottled water industry made $11 billion.

Considering the cost and the logistics issues, WaterFleet has invented an entirely new way to provide drinking water to those working on construction and industrial sites. RefreshR™ is a revolutionary and innovative self-serve dispensing kiosk that eliminates the need for bottled water or water coolers on-site. It is an OSHA approved cooling water system.

Companies no longer must purchase pallets of plastic bottled water, nor do they need to purchase expensive water coolers or jugs of ice and water. More importantly, they avoid the costly and labor-intensive distribution and subsequent collection of bottles or jugs around the site.

This system is game-changing in several ways. First, verifiably safe drinking water can be placed wherever needed on-site. This gives all jobsite personnel immediately accessible drinking water where they are working and at any hour of the day. By placing water near employees, the WaterFleet system not only enhances safety by helping to maintain hydration, but also increases productivity by limiting travel time for employees who previously had to walk across the site to access water.

The RefreshR unit also doesn’t need to be connected via piping. WaterFleet can distribute safe drinking water with its specially designed potable water transport trailers. This means the untethered RefreshR standalone units can be placed anywhere they are needed on the jobsite and moved easily as the project develops. All the RefreshR needs is a 120-volt power supply. The RefreshR system is portable, mobile and secured to ensure the safety of the water supply at all times, and it meets OSHA standards.

“With the RefreshR, each person has access to safe, verifiable drinking water within easy reach of his or her work space,” said Walter Friend, director of business development for WaterFleet. “WaterFleet’s comprehensive drinking water solution not only benefits employees’ safety and health, but also dramatically reduces the employer’s or client’s costs.”

