Ward Vessel reactor wins pressure vessel award

Ward Vessel & Exchanger’s manufactured 250,000 pound reactor was selected for the Pressure Vessel of the Year Award from STI/SPFA at its annual conference earlier this year in Coronado, California.

The Ward Vessel team poses with its award-winning reactor.

This was a complex and difficult build requiring more than 8,000 man hours for a tight turnaround deadline.

