Ward Vessel hosts students for career showcase

Ward Vessel & Exchanger recently hosted a group of high school students from Cannon School of Concord, N.C., for an interactive display of its operation and a behind-the-scenes look at the industrial sector.

Ward participated in the school’s Entrepreneur Business Winter session and showcased all things manufacturing for the student guests. The students, all juniors, were able to see firsthand all the career opportunities available to them in the manufacturing industry — even receiving an opportunity to try their hand at welding.

For more information, visit wardvesselandexchanger.com.