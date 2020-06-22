Würth Industry North America to distribute Markforged 3-D printers

Würth Industry North America has signed an agreement with Markforged to nationally distribute 3-D printers.

Würth Industry North America has signed a national agreement with Markforged, a leading provider of industrial metal and carbon-fiber 3-D printers. The agreement will better serve the needs of Würth Industry's customers in the general manufacturing market, as well as oil and gas, heavy equipment and transportation.

"We are thrilled to bring innovative digital supply chain solutions to our customers," said Dan Hill, CEO of Würth Industry North America. "By integrating Markforged 3-D printing technology with our existing Kanban programs, we are able to offer quicker time to market and lower inventory costs. We're able to cut out the sourcing, purchasing and transportation costs and deliver the value directly to the customer."

For more information, visit www.wurthindustry.com or call (312) 618-0336.