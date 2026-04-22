VLS Environmental Solutions releases 2025 sustainability report

VLS Environmental Solutions announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting continued progress in scaling its environmental solutions platform while strengthening safety, governance, and environmental performance across a growing operational footprint.

The report covers the period from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025.

The 2025 report reflects a year of disciplined growth and operational advancement, as VLS expanded its geographic reach, integrated new acquisitions, and enhanced its ability to deliver measurable environmental outcomes for customers. As the company continues to evolve, sustainability remains embedded in how VLS operates – aligning business performance with environmental stewardship, employee experience, and strong governance practices.

2025 Highlights Include:

Advancing environmental impact through the continued buildout and implementation of VLS’s Environmental Impact Reduction (EIR) framework, including:

Avoiding approximately 174,776 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions through lower-emission waste treatment and fuel solutions

through lower-emission waste treatment and fuel solutions Diverting more than 825,000 tons of material from landfill

Producing over 170,000 tons of fuels through waste-to-energy (WTE), alternative engineered fuels (AEF), RCRA AEF and RCRA Liquid fuels , along with processing an additional 135,000+ tons of materials for beneficial reuse

, along with processing an additional 135,000+ tons of materials for beneficial reuse Protecting natural resources through responsible water and waste management, including treating more than 52 million gallons of wastewater and safely managing hazardous materials through deep well injection

Supporting industry infrastructure through railcar and barge cleaning and repair services, helping customers maintain safe, reliable operations while protecting surrounding environments and communities, with more than 7,200 railcars and 2,600 barges serviced .

. Expanding service capabilities and geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions, including Samex Environmental Services, IWU, and AA Sydcol, and continued integration of Clearfield Environmental.

Strengthening safety performance and systems, maintaining a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.51 , well below the industry average, while increasing proactive safety engagement through inspections, observations, and near-miss reporting.

, well below the industry average, while increasing proactive safety engagement through inspections, observations, and near-miss reporting. Enhancing environmental measurement and transparency through Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas accounting and completion of targeted life cycle assessments (LCAs) evaluating emissions impacts of fuel and waste treatment pathways.

Investing in employee experience and organizational scalability through enterprise-wide people systems integration, expanded learning and development via VLS Academy, and increased employee engagement, with survey participation rising to 87% and engagement scores reaching 84.

Advancing governance, compliance, and risk management through strengthened policy oversight, implementation of a company-wide Crisis Management Plan, and continued enhancement of enterprise systems and controls.

John Magee, Chief Executive Officer of VLS, shared: “VLS continues to evolve as a company focused on responsible growth and long-term value creation. In 2025, we strengthened how we measure impact, expanded our environmental solutions platform, and deepened our commitment to our people, customers, and communities. This report reflects our belief that sustainability is not separate from our business strategy, it is fundamental to how we grow and create value.”

Keith Cordesman, President of VLS, added: “Our progress in 2025 reflects disciplined execution across our operations as we continued to scale our services and integrate new capabilities. We remained focused on safety, consistency, and operational performance, enabling us to deliver reliable, high-quality solutions that support our customers’ evolving environmental and operational needs.”

The 2025 Sustainability Report underscores VLS’s commitment to delivering practical, scalable environmental solutions that help customers reduce operational risk, improve material recovery, and lower emissions, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, accountability, and long-term value creation.

Stakeholders are invited to explore the full 2025 Sustainability Report and learn more about VLS’s approach to sustainability at https://www.vlses.com/sustainability/.